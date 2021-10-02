Those affected by breast cancer getting younger: Cansa

The association says there is growing concern that most women present with late-stage cancers, which makes for a difficult diagnosis.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) says people affected by breast cancer are getting younger each year.

While COVID-19 has wreaked havoc recently, cancer has remained a predominant illness and continues to impact the lives of millions.

The National Cancer Registry said one in 26 women were at risk of developing breast cancer.

Cansa's national manager Lorraine Govender said, “With breast cancer and cervical cancer, we are seeing younger women affected by cancer. Especially with breast cancer, we are finding and what a lot of survivors are saying to us is they present with the cancer before 50."

