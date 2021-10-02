South Africa managed COVID as well as it could, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking in Katlehong where he launched government's Vooma vaccination weekend drive.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes South Africa has managed the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it could.
READ: Ramaphosa launches Vooma Vaccination drive in Katlehong
Ramaphosa was speaking in Katlehong in the East Rand on Friday where he launched government's Vooma vaccination weekend drive.
The initiative was aimed at mobilising as many South Africans to get the COVID-19 jab before the end of the year.
Ramaphosa said the focus was to ramp up vaccination numbers, explaining “I think we are doing our best to protect the people of South Africa.”
#VoomaVaccinationWeekend President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Katlehong on the Eastrand where he is expected to launch governments Vooma Vaccination weekend aimed at getting citizens vaccinated. TKEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2021
Building investor confidence
Deputy President David Mabuza said on Friday that reaching vaccine targets had a direct correlation to the country's ability to rebuild investor confidence and create jobs.
Speaking at the launch of the Vooma vaccination campaign in Phokeng in the North West, Mabuza encouraged South Africans to take advantage of the weekend drive to get jabbed.
"It is all in our hands to turn the tide around and to create the prerequisites environment for economic recovery."
He said South Africans should work together to work towards the opening up of the economy.
"By opening up we are able to embark on a sustainable path of economic recovery thereby increasing our efforts to fight poverty, unemployment and inequality."
COVID-19 update
79 people in South Africa have died due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 87,705 since the start of the outbreak on our shores.
1,635 new infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours with confirmed cases now totalling 2,904,307.
The Western Cape accounts for 25% of new infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 21% while Gauteng and the Eastern Cape accounted for 12% each.
Hospital admissions have increased to 114 in the past 24 hours.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.