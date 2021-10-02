South Africa managed COVID as well as it could, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking in Katlehong where he launched government's Vooma vaccination weekend drive.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes South Africa has managed the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it could.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Katlehong in the East Rand on Friday where he launched government's Vooma vaccination weekend drive.

The initiative was aimed at mobilising as many South Africans to get the COVID-19 jab before the end of the year.

Ramaphosa said the focus was to ramp up vaccination numbers, explaining “I think we are doing our best to protect the people of South Africa.”