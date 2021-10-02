South Africa beat New Zealand 31-29 in Rugby Championship

South Africa went into their final Rugby Championship match of the year against New Zealand looking to avoid a fourth straight defeat in the competition.

JOHANNESBURG -



Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made two injury-enforced changes to his matchday squad with Ox Nché earning a starting berth and Jasper Wiese being drafted in among the replacements.

Nché started at loosehead prop with Trevor Nyakane switching to tighthead after Frans Malherbe was ruled out of selection due to a neck niggle, while Wiese took over from Marco van Staden, who suffered a shoulder injury in the latter stages of last week’s 19-17 defeat against the All Blacks in Townsville.

South Africa started on the front foot and were ahead after six minutes. Damian de Allende going over after Lukhanyo Am pounced on a loose ball and played a brilliant pass to Sbu Nkosi who set up de Allende.



Jordie Barrett and Handre Pollard then traded penalties before Sevu Reece capitalised on a brilliant cross kick from Barrett to go over in the corner.



The All Blacks scored their second try 10 minutes later after breaking through the Bok defence to allow Ardie Save to go over under the posts. They added their third try of the half shortly before the break. Brad Weber pouncing on a lineout error from South Africa to dot down in the corner.



Pollard had the final say of the half, slotting a penalty as the Boks went into the break 20-14 down.



Nienaber’s men started on the front foot again in the second half with Pollard converting another penalty shortly after the restart to reduce the deficit to three points.



Frans Steyn, who came on for Willie le Roux at half time put in a brilliant 50/22 kick to give South Africa the lineout inside New Zealand territory. From that line out, the Boks worked the ball to the opposite side of the field for Makazole Mapimpi to go over in the corner.



South Africa dominated possession and territory in the second half. However, Barrett scored his side’s first points of the half from a penalty with just over 10 minutes to go to reduce the deficit to just two points.



Another nervy finish in store on the Gold Coast. Steyn was then penalised for not rolling away after a massive hit on Damian Mackenzie and Barrett duly converted to give the All Black a one-point lead with just five minutes remaining.



Elton Jantjies put South Africa in the lead again almost straight away with a brilliant drop goal. Barrett though put his team in front again straight from the kick-off after the Boks were penalised.



South Africa though had the last say in the match and forced the All Blacks to concede a penalty for offside. Elton Jantjies converted from in front of the posts to give South Africa a 31-29 victory and deny New Zealand a Grand Slam.

