Political parties hit the campaign trail ahead of local elections

Leaders of various political parties are out and about to garner votes ahead of local government elections on 1 November.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of various political parties are out and about this weekend to garner votes ahead of the upcoming local government elections on 1 November.

It will be the sixth municipal elections since 1994.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the Eastern Cape where he will be drumming up support for the party in the province.

His deputy David Mabuza will lead a door-to-door campaign on Saturday in Rustenburg in the North West.

The politically troubled Mangaung region will also be visited by party chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

At the same time, DA leader John Steenhuisen will be leading the campaign trial in Gauteng.

He is there to launch the party’s mayoral manifesto while Action SA leader Herman Mashaba will doing all he can to garner votes in Orlando East, Soweto.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.