Police raid nets counterfeit goods worth R24.5 million in Joburg CBD

A joint operation by the SAPS, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, customs officials and brand holders raided buildings.

A joint operation raided buildings commonly known to sell counterfeit brands in the Joburg city centre following a court order. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities struck dodgy businesses in the Johannesburg CBD yet again this week during a search and seizure operation.

A joint operation by the SAPS, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, customs officials and brand holders raided buildings commonly known to sell counterfeit brands in the busy city centre following a court order.

Goods such as sneakers and clothes worth R24.5 million in total were seized.

Previous raids in the city have also been conducted where similar goods were found and seized.

