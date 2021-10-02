IEC surges ahead with preparations for local government elections

The IEC says the electoral code of conduct is aimed at creating a climate of tolerance, free political campaigning and open public debate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is surging ahead with preparations for the local government elections where a total of 1,718 independent candidates and at least 325 political parties will be contesting for your vote.

Political parties have pledged to play by the rules after signing the IEC's electoral code of conduct.

IEC Chairperson Glen Mashinini said this was aimed at creating a climate of tolerance, free political campaigning and open public debate.

He said this could only be achieved if all participants, including voters and candidates ensured that the elections were held in exciting but peaceful conditions.

"It is in the hands of political parties to uphold and defend the code and it is in the hands of all South Africans, our fellow compatriots, to conduct themselves in a manner befitting and supporting our young democracy."

Mashinini said there were over 26.2 million registered voters on the voters’ roll, adding "Interestingly, Gauteng province has the biggest representation on the voters' roll at about 6.1 million voters and the biggest age group is age 30 to 39."

