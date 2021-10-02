Give us your vote: Party leaders spread across SA in voter campaigns
Parties deployed their top leaders to various parts of the country to garner votes.
JOHANNESBURG - Saturday was a day of promises as leaders of political parties were out in full force wooing voters ahead of next month’s polls.
The sixth municipal elections since the dawn of democracy take place on 1 November.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was boasting about how they have delivered on promises previously made.
He was on the campaign trail in the Dr WB Rabusana region in the Eastern Cape.
“Our metro has really done a good job yokunIkhupha phaya [of taking you from there] and put you here. I am very, very, very pleased with the progress,” Ramaphosa told residents.
We are with ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa in Dr WB Rubusana region in Eastern Cape, the President is addressing the community.
DA Leader John Steenhuisen was out in the Midvaal municipality.
“We need another five years here of excellent government so that we can continue to deliver services,” Steenhuisen said.
We will continue putting the needs of our residents first under the DA-led Midvaal Local Municipality. It is our duty to continue bringing excellent service delivery and good governance to Midvaal and every municipality we govern.
The newest member in the political ring is Action SA.
The party's Herman Mashaba was drumming up support in Orlando, Soweto by sharing its manifesto.
“When we have a government of our own, all these ANC cadres… we’re going to get rid of them.”
Its up to us.
The future of my children, grandchildren, and your too. Its in our hands on 01 November.
- @HermanMashaba