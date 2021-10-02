Give us your vote: Party leaders spread across SA in voter campaigns

Parties deployed their top leaders to various parts of the country to garner votes.

JOHANNESBURG - Saturday was a day of promises as leaders of political parties were out in full force wooing voters ahead of next month’s polls.

The sixth municipal elections since the dawn of democracy take place on 1 November.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was boasting about how they have delivered on promises previously made.

He was on the campaign trail in the Dr WB Rabusana region in the Eastern Cape.

“Our metro has really done a good job yokunIkhupha phaya [of taking you from there] and put you here. I am very, very, very pleased with the progress,” Ramaphosa told residents.