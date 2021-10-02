Go

Give us your vote: Party leaders spread across SA in voter campaigns

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa led the local government elections campaign trail in Dr WB Rubusana Region, Eastern Cape Province on the 2nd of October 2021. Picture: ANC
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Saturday was a day of promises as leaders of political parties were out in full force wooing voters ahead of next month’s polls.

Parties deployed their top leaders to various parts of the country to garner votes.

The sixth municipal elections since the dawn of democracy take place on 1 November.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was boasting about how they have delivered on promises previously made.

He was on the campaign trail in the Dr WB Rabusana region in the Eastern Cape.

“Our metro has really done a good job yokunIkhupha phaya [of taking you from there] and put you here. I am very, very, very pleased with the progress,” Ramaphosa told residents.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen was out in the Midvaal municipality.

“We need another five years here of excellent government so that we can continue to deliver services,” Steenhuisen said.

The newest member in the political ring is Action SA.

The party's Herman Mashaba was drumming up support in Orlando, Soweto by sharing its manifesto.

“When we have a government of our own, all these ANC cadres… we’re going to get rid of them.”

EFF leader Julius Malema was in his home province of Limpopo and engaged in an induction programme with party candidates.

The PAC has meanwhile launched its election manifesto in Ekhurhuleni by promising to increase the pace of service delivery.

