Eastern Cape police re-arrest 2 of 12 escaped prisoners

The inmates, who are awaiting trial, made their exit from the cells at the Mount Frere police station during the early hours of Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have traced and re-arrested two of the twelve prisoners who escaped from police custody this week.

They're wanted for crimes including rape, theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“On Friday, 1 October, at about 11:00, Nkosikhona Ngcopheni, who was detained on a theft charge, was arrested at his house in Nkungwini location in Mount Frere,” said the police's Priscilla Naidu.

“The second suspect, Sodlana Luphumzo, was also arrested on Friday afternoon in Bislan location. At the time of his escape, he was detained for burglary.”

