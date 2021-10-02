DA accuses ANC of ‘shielding’ Mkhize from accountability in Digital Vibes saga

The health portfolio committee met to receive a briefing from Minister Joe Phaahla about the Special Investigating Unit’s Digital Vibes report.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the ruling ANC of “shielding” former health minister Zweli Mkhize from accountability despite damning findings against him.

The health portfolio committee met on Friday to receive a briefing from Minister Joe Phaahla about the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) Digital Vibes report released earlier this week. The department briefed MPs on the reports core findings and suspensions of senior officials.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube took swipes at the ANC for not allowing Mkhize to appear before the committee before his resignation.

The ANC denied protecting Mkhize, saying it was waiting for the release of the full report.

Acting Director-General Dr Nicholas Crisp told MPs that it was not a forgone conclusion that implicated officials would be charged.

