Calls for speedy investigation after 15-year-old raped at Stellenbosch Hospital

Community activist and family spokesperson Bianca Booysen says they have given hospital management seven days to respond to demands.

Picture: Pexels.com
JOHANNESBURG - Stellenbosch residents have demanded that health authorities speedily conclude an investigation into the rape of a 15-year-old girl at Stellenbosch Hospital.

A group of demonstrators gathered at the healthcare facility on Friday in support of the teenage girl who was sexually assaulted by a fellow patient at the facility last month.

Community activist and family spokesperson Bianca Booysen said they had given hospital management seven days to respond their list of demands.

A police investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the sexual assault on 16 September.

