Your Oct Netflix guide: SA’s ‘Angeliena’ and ‘Little Big Mouth’ drop

'Angeliena' stars the likes of Euodia Samson, Tshamano Sebe, Colin Moss, Kuli Roberts, Thapelo Mokoena, Nicole Madell, Marciel Hopkins and Schalk Bezuidenhout among others.

JOHANNESBURG – In October, Netflix brings you two South African films that promise to keep you entertained while telling local stories just the way you like them.

Angeliena follows the love of a beloved parking attendant who pieces a new plan together and chases her dream of traveling the world, and Little Big Mouth, about a 9-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad who has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.

Angeliena stars the likes of Euodia Samson, Tshamano Sebe, Colin Moss, Kuli Roberts, Thapelo Mokoena, Nicole Madell, Marciel Hopkins and Schalk Bezuidenhout.

Here's more exciting content to look forward to this month:

Ocean's Thirteen - 10/1/2021

Danny and his gang of thieves have to pull off their most risky heist to defend one of their own. However, they are going to need more than luck to break the ruthless Willy and his casino.

Bad Sport – 10/6/2021

This is a look at six unbelievable stories at the intersection of sports and crime, as told by the athletes, coaches and law enforcement officials at the centre of the controversies. Episodes include the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic figure skating scandal; superstar Indycar driver Randy Lanier’s marijuana-smuggling operation; the Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scheme; the horse hitman at the centre of an insurance fraud ring; Calciopoli, the biggest match-fixing scandal in Italian football history; and South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje’s tragic fall from grace.

Angeliena - 10/8/2021

After a string of life-changing revelations, a beloved parking attendant pieces a new plan together and chases her dream of traveling the world.

Blue Period – 10/9/2021

Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting.

You: Season 3 - 10/15/202

Now married with a young baby, Love and Joe try to forge a normal life in the affluent suburb of Madre Linda. But old habits die hard.

The Last Samurai - 10/15/2021

Captain Nathan Algren is hired to train the Japanese army to fight a Samurai rebellion. However, he ends up embracing the people of Samurai culture after he gets captured by them.

In for a Murder – 10/19/2021

A stay-at-home mom and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town's residents while investigating a woman's murder.

Little Big Mouth - Netflix Film 10/22/2021

A 9-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.

Dynasty: Season 4 – 10/22/2021

A wedding, a funeral, a new family member and a whole lot of drama up the stakes for the Colbys and Carringtons this season.

Colin in Black & White - Netflix Series 10/29/2021

This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick's high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.