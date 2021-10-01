Stormers, Bulls, Sharks look for first victory in United Rugby Championship

This weekend will see round two of the United Rugby Championship kick-off, with all four South African franchise teams in action.

The opening round saw only the Emirates Lions bag a victory for the southern hemisphere teams, beating Zebre 38-26 in Italy. The DHL Stormers, Vodacom Bulls and Cell C Sharks all fell short and will look to turn things around quickly.

First up, the Lions take on Scarlets on Friday evening and will look to make it two from two in the new competition. The last time the Johannesburg side won in back-to-back away matches outside South Africa was in early 2019 when they beat the Jaguares and the Sunwolves.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen opted for consistency and named the same matchday squad for this clash.

Lions team (15-1):

EW Viljoen, Jamba Ulengo, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal (captain), Rabz Maxwane, Jordan Hendrikse, Andre Warner; Ruan Dreyer, Jaco Visagie, Carlu Sadie, Ruben Schoeman, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Jaco Kriel, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn.

Replacements: PJ Botha, Sti Sithole, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Reinhard Nothnagel, Sibusiso Sangweni, Morne van den Berg, Eddie Fouche, Divan Rossouw.

Scarlets team:

Johnny McNicholl, Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies (captain), Scott Williams, Steff Evans, Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, Willgriff John, Jac Price, Tom Price, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, Samson Lee, Morgan Jones, Shaun Evans, Dane Blacker, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas.

Kick-off: 20:35

At the same time, the Bulls will run out against irish outfit, Connacht. Bulls coach Jake White opted for some changes to his starting team, with Ruan Combrinck coming in at fullback, Stravino Jacobs starts in the number 11 jersey.

The front row is different from the previous week's as props Lizo Gqoboka and Jacques van Rooyen pack down with hooker Joe van Zyl.

Bulls team (15-1):

Ruan Combrinck, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Johan Goosen, Zak Burger, Elrigh Louw, Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Joe van Zyl, Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Jacques du Plesiss, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Stedman Gans.

Connacht team:

Ternan O’Halloran, John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Oisin Dowling, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler (captain), Abraham Papali’i.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Paul Boyle, Sammy Arnold.

Kick-off: 20:35

On Saturday afternoon, it’s the Sharks up against Glasgow Warriors. Coach Sean Everitt’s team will run out on an artificial pitch for the first time and due to some injuries and the physical threat the Scottish side poses, they also made some changes, moving Gerbrandt Grobler from the second row to blindside flank and recalling experienced lock Ruben van Heerden. Fez Mbatha starts at hooker and Murray Koster takes over from the injured Marius Louw at centre.

Sharks team (15-1):

Curwin Bosch, Yaw Penxe, Werner kok, Murray Koster, Thaakir Abrahams, Boeta Chamberlain, Ruan Pienaar, Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), Gerbrandt Grobler, Dylan Richardson, Ruben van Heerden, Le Roux Roets, Thomas du Toit, Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona.

Replacements: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Lourens Adriaanse, Thembelani Bholi, Hyron Andrews, James Venter, Tian Meyer, Jeremy Ward.

Glasgow Warriors team:

Cole Forbes, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipolotu, Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson, George Horne, Jack Dempsey, Thomas Gordon, Ryan Wilson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Murray McCallum, Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti.

Replacements: George Turner, Brad Thyer, Murphy Walker, Lewis Bean, Ally Miller, Jamie Dobie, Pete Horne, Stafford McDowall.

Kick-off: 16:05

The Stormers will be the final South African team in action, facing one of the biggest teams in the competition, Munster. Six changes have been made to the Cape Town side, they include first starts for Stefan Ungerer and Adre Smith.

Smith joins Stormers co-captain, Salmaan Moerat, in the second row. Nama Xaba will wear the number 6 jersey, while veteran Brok Harris makes his return at loosehead prop.

In the backline, Manie Libbok starts at flyhalf, with Dan du Plessis back at inside centre. The other change at the back is the selection of Leolin Zas on the left wing.

Stormers team (1-15):

Warrick Gelant, Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Willie Engelbrecht, Nama Xaba, Salmaan Moerat, Adre Smith, Neethling Fouche, Scarra Ntubeni, Brok Harris.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Ernst van Rhyn, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Tim Swiel, Rikus Pretorius.

Munster team:

Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Jack O’Sullivan, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.

Kick-off: 20:35

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.