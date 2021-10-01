Sama warns some level 1 regulations could trigger earlier fourth wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa lowered the COVID-19 lockdown level on Thursday night and announced new regulations that will allow up to 2,000 people to gather outdoors.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has warned that government's decision to move the country to adjusted alert level one lockdown could trigger the onset of the fourth wave earlier than predicted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lowered the COVID-19 lockdown level on Thursday night and announced new regulations that will allow up to 2,000 people to gather outdoors.

He attributed the easing of the restrictions to a drop in daily infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

Some medical experts have predicted that parts of the country will start to experience the fourth wave in December.

Sama chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said: “It made sense to go to level one, so we’re fine with that, but what doesn’t make sense to us is to have outdoor gatherings of 2,000 and indoor of 750. It doesn’t make scientific sense, it makes political sense. I think we are about to see in four weeks after elections what was the impact of this.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.