Ramaphosa takes SA's red list grievance directly to UK PM Johnson

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken it upon himself to try correcting what British experts understand about COVID-19 in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he put South Africa’s case about the red list to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, confirming our country would be rolling out vaccination certificates soon.

The two developments formed part of the president’s address to the nation on Thursday night where he also confirmed reports that he was moving the country down to adjusted alert level 1.

The UK is a significant trading partner and one of the largest contributors to South African Tourism.

Ramaphosa said Johnson understood the country’s argument and was hoping for a positive review of the matter in the coming days.

“While United Kingdom scientists were concerned about the presence of the Beta variant in South Africa, the reality is that the Delta variant is now, by far the dominant variant in the country,” he said.

He said a phone call to UK prime minister would hopefully lead to the current travel ban being lifted.

Meanwhile, he’s also announced that vaccine certificates will soon be ready – these are said to provide secure and verifiable proof of vaccinations.

This is in line with the World Health Organisation’s guidelines and international best practice.

Ramaphosa said the digital certificates would have many uses.

“Facilitate travel, to access establishments and gatherings and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status,” said the president.

Ramaphosa in his address announced that the curfew has been shortened and that more people may gather along with news of the launch of a weekend vaccination programme aimed at getting more South Africans to take the jab.

