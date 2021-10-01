Ramaphosa says Vooma campaign will encourage more people to vaccinate

Just two weeks after placing the country on adjusted alert level 2 and with mounting pressure for more political activities to take place, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced more measures.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the country on adjusted alert level 1, which permits up to 2,000 people to gather.

He also announced a new campaign to encourage more South Africans to take the COVID-19 jab.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday night urging leaders to participate in Vooma Vaccination Weekends to increase the country’s vaccination rate.

The president also announced that the curfew has been pushed back by an hour to midnight.

He is still raising concerns over the country’s vaccine programme but has also come with suggestions on how to navigate this challenge.

"Leaders from across the political spectrum, civil society, religious leaders, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated."

The Vooma weekends initiative doesn’t take away concerns over large gatherings as many still come out to meet their favourite politicians while they are out on the campaign trail.

Ramaphosa, without acknowledging his own party’s failures in this regard, has urged everyone to be mindful of COVID-19 protocols.

“Every one of us – from party leaders and organisers to supporters and elections staff – has a responsibility to ensure that the regulations are followed.”

The new alert level allows for a lot more people to gather, alcohol to be sold until 11pm, with bans on night vigils and after tears gatherings still in place.

The president said further relaxations would be announced in due course.

