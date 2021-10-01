Ramaphosa rejects suggestions that ANC using vaccine drive for electioneering

With South Africans set to go to the polls in exactly a month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the decision to ease COVID-19 regulations to level 1 was purely informed by scientists and not to please any political leader.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected suggestions that the African National Congress (ANC) was using government's vaccination drive for electioneering.

The president was speaking in Katlehong on the East Rand on Friday, where he launched government's Vooma Vaccination Weekend drive.

The initiative is aimed at getting as many South Africans to get the COVID-19 jab before the end of the year.

Ramaphosa said that government's vaccination campaign was not for political scoring.

"This is government and we know how to make those divisions. We know precisely where our limits are and that's why we have said that all of us as government officials, even the premier of the Western Cape, who is a member of another party who governs in the Western Cape, they're out today."

