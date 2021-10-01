Ramaphosa launches Vooma Vaccination drive in Katlehong The initiative aims to mobilise South Africans to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Coronavirus

Vooma Vaccination Weekends KATLEHONG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially launched government's Vooma Vaccination weekend in Katlehong. The initiative aims to mobilise South Africans to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Ramaphosa was accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina. Ramaphosa began his visit in Katlehong by meeting with community members and religious leaders. #VoomaVaccinationWeekend President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Katlehong on the Eastrand where he is expected to launch governments Vooma Vaccination weekend aimed at getting citizens vaccinated. TK EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2021 #VoomaVaccinationWeekend [WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving at DH Williams Hall in Katlehong where hes been met by cheers from community members. TK pic.twitter.com/2VigpbHD4Q EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2021

The president said that the Vooma Vaccination drive was targeted at communities where the number of vaccines administered was low.

“We have noticed that the vaccination rate has been lacking in certain areas and today, we are in this area in Katlehong where we are finding that not so many people are coming out to vaccinate.”

Some community members also came out to the DH Williams Hall here to get their jabs on Friday.

They were joined by Masina, who also rolled up his sleeve and got vaccinated.

Ramaphosa will end his visit in the East Rand township by meeting with taxi operators.

