Ramaphosa expects citizens to come out in numbers to get vaccinated over weekend

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched government’s Vooma Vaccination drive in Katlehong on the East Rand on Friday.

KATLEHONG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was expecting South Africans to come in their numbers to get vaccinated over the weekend.

Ramaphosa officially launched government’s Vooma Vaccination drive in Katlehong on the East Rand on Friday.

The initiative is a series of outreaches that will see leaders from across the political spectrum, civil society, labour and business mobilise communities to get the life-saving vaccines.

Ramaphosa said that he expected government’s Vooma Vaccination weekends to assist the country reach herd immunity.

“We are expecting hundreds of thousands of our people will come out in large numbers to vaccinate,” the president said.

Ramapho said that they were hoping to have around 2.7 million people vaccinated in Ekurhuleni alone by the end of the year.

“And this is where our mayor is also hopeful that during this weekend, we will hit the 1 million and thereafter, with coming weekends, we will be working very hard to go to a higher number.”

At least 79 people rolled up their sleeves and got the jab before midday here at the DH Williams Hall in Katlehong.

