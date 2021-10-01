Protestors demand suspension of Stellenbosch Hospital staff after teen raped The teenager was sexually assaulted in the psychiatric ward last month. Rape

Stellenbosch Hospital CAPE TOWN - Protestors gathered outside the Stellenbosch Hospital on Friday demanded that some hospital staff be suspended over the rape of a teenage girl, allegedly by a patient at the facility. The teenager was sexually assaulted in the psychiatric ward last month. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo met with hospital management on Thursday and confirmed that her department and the police were investigating the rape. #StellenboschHospital Demonstrators say theyre taking a stand to prevent such an incident from happening again. KB pic.twitter.com/GinLhDSB5d EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2021

Cars passing by Stellenbosch Hospital’s main entrance on Merriman Avenue were hooting in support of Friday’s demonstration.

Community activist and family spokesperson Bianca Booysen handed their list of demands over to the hospital manager.

“The boy needs to be removed today as well as the hospital and unit manager, staff involved and the security guard,” Booysen said.

A resident stressed why it was important for authorities to deal with the matter thoroughly: “A hospital is a place where it should be the safest place for nurses and doctors to look after patients. To be raped in a hospital is ridiculous.”

Mbombo admitted that there was a lapse in communication with the family, but the matter had now been prioritised.

