Parklands man arrested by Hawks for being in possession of drugs worth R3m

The 52-year-old was apprehended earlier on Friday when authorities executed a search warrant at a house.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested by the Hawks for the possession of drugs worth R3 million in Parklands.

The 52-year-old was apprehended earlier on Friday when authorities executed a search warrant at a house.

They found bags containing 86,900 mandrax tablets and R20,000 in cash.

The suspect will spend the weekend behind bars and is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.