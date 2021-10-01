Ottery residents angry after Scarlett Cottle (4) killed in gang violence

Scarlett Cottle was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs on Wednesday night. The girl was inside the family's Wendy house at the time.

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park Policing Forum on Thursday called for an end to gun violence after a four-year-old was killed in Ottery.

Scarlett Cottle was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs on Wednesday night. The girl was inside the family's Wendy house at the time.

Grassy Park CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers said there had been gang violence in the area since the weekend.

He said the community had mobilised and done all they could to combat crime.

“We’re all trying our best to come up with plans, we’ve had several marches, the CPF had follow up meetings with the community of Ottery.”

Jonker said this was an innocent child who was caught in the crossfire and that angered the community.

“There’s uproar; the community is not happy with what has transpired, they’re really not happy.”

He said they would be mobilising yet again.

