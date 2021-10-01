Mpho Moerane is officially Joburg's new mayor

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) candidate Mpho Moerane has been elected new mayor of the City of Joburg.

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services under late mayor Jolidee Matongo's administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

The announcement was made on Friday during a special council sitting.

On Thursday, the ANC's provincial chairman David Makhura said the metro needed a new mayor urgently to address service delivery challenges.

“When the ANC was filling the vacancy for the mayor, Mpho Moerane was the second amongst those who were interviewed and the feedback we got from the national officials was that, amongst the three who were very competent to be mayor, at that time the preference was Jolidee Matongo.”