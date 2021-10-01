MOU to be signed to addressed Soweto's electricity crisis

Councilor Mpho Moerane - who is set to be elected mayor - said under a soon-to-be-signed memorandum of understanding, the city would take over assets worth about R4.7 billion and debt worth about R7 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Plans appear to be in place to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Eskom regarding Soweto, which has seen load reduction and poor supply.

The City of Johannesburg said the process was delayed because of the passing of Mayor Jolidee Matongo a few weeks ago.

During Cyril Ramaphosa's party election campaign in Naledi, Soweto, he acknowledged that electricity is currently the most pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

With Soweto residents battling with power problems for some time now, communities like Pimville and Dobsonville have been the most affected.

“We have to find way to deal with the debt through Cogta and Treasury. We won’t take over the debt but have to find a way to deal with it,” he said.

With the local government elections fast approaching, many people will be waiting to see if these promises will be fulfilled anytime soon.

