Mother of teen raped at Stellenbosch Hospital speaks out

It’s alleged the 15-year-old was raped at the psychiatric ward by a fellow patient last month and a criminal investigation is under way.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a teenage girl who was raped at Stellenbosch Hospital is demanding answers.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the hospital to meet with the family and hospital management on Thursday.

It’s understood the 15-year-old was raped at the psychiatric ward allegedly by a fellow patient last month and a criminal investigation is under way.

The teenager was hospitalised earlier in September after trying to take her own life at home.

On Saturday, her mother was told of the sexual assault at the hospital.

“I put my daughter in their care for her safety, they couldn't watch,” she said.

However, the mother of four does not want her daughter transferred to a facility in a neighboring town, because she's closer to her family in Stellenbosch.

“I'm not gonna allow them to put my child in Paarl, or Tygerberg. It's out of my reach. Anything can happen to my child there and I won't be nearby. My child is blaming me, she told me to my face that 'you're the reason I'm here.'”

She said despite her daughter blaming her for the incident, the family will support her while they await justice.

