Minister Godongwana says crime is threatening economic growth

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the country’s envisaged low economic growth levels unless crime was dealt with.

He was addressing the national investment dialogue on Thursday where he implored his colleagues in government to ease restrictions that hamper business activity in the country.

Minister Godongwana said he had a meeting with the police minister recently where he expressed his concern about criminality, saying this had a direct bearing on investor activity.

“There are places in the country, whereas a South African, I am not allowed to go because foreigners dominate. What kind of a country is that?”

He has also flagged the long-standing broadcast spectrum issue, saying this had been a problem for more than 12 years with different ministers introducing their own policies and undermining the need for auctioning the spectrum and making cheap data available to the economy.

The country has been on an investment drive for some time now, however, business both locally and internationally has raised issues with challenges faced with regulatory frameworks.

