MEC Maile hoping for a smooth election of new Joburg mayor

JOHANNESBURG - With the City of Joburg expected to elect a new mayor on Friday, the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance said it would be closely monitoring the special council sitting to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Mayor Jolidee Matongo's passing last month has necessitated the council to reconvene for a special meeting to elect a new executive mayor.

Cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile said he had delegated senior officials to oversee the election process of the new mayor.

The MEC has also appealed to all parties to put the interests of the Joburg residents first.

“The MEC has urged all parties, not to use narrow political posturing, but to act in a manner that serves the residents of Johannesburg, adhering to the rules, and also electing a mayor so that service delivery is not interrupted,” said spokesperson Castro Ngobese.

