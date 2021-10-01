Makhura: Moerane has been endorsed by ANC at national level to be Joburg Mayor

The ANC in Gauteng and its coalition partners in the City of Joburg have endorsed Mpho Moerane as their mayoral candidate ahead of Friday’s special council sitting.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg is expected to hold a special council meeting on Friday where members will elect a new executive mayor for the country’s economic hub.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial and regional structures have thrown their weight behind Joburg regional treasurer, Mpho Moerane, to succeed the late Jolidee Matongo - who died in a car crash last month.

Moerane served as a member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services in Matongo’s administration as well as during the tenure of former mayor Geoff Makhubo.

The party’s provincial chairman David Makhura said the metro needed a new mayor urgently to address service delivery challenges as some residents were continuing to experience massive disruptions in electricity and water supply.

Makhura said the ANC’s national officials had also given Moerane the green light.

“When the ANC was filling the vacancy for mayor, Moerane, was the second amongst those who were interviewed. And even at that time, the feedback we got from the national officials was that amongst the three were very competent people, and any one of them could be appointed mayor but at that time that preference was Jolidee Matongo,” Makhura said.

The race for a successor comes with about a month left until the local government elections scheduled for 1 November.

