Mabuza urges Phokeng residents to use Vooma Vaccination weekend to get jab

Deputy President David Mabuza was in Phokeng, outside Rustenburg, with Premier Bushy Maape at the official launch of the campaign in the province on Friday.

PHOKENG - Deputy President David Mabuza has encouraged residents in the Bojanala district in the Nortn West to take advantage of the Vooma Weekend Vaccination campaign, which was announced by the president on Thursday night.

Mabuza was in Phokeng, outside Rustenburg, with Premier Bushy Maape at the official launch of the campaign in the province on Friday.

The North West Health Department said that the Bojanala district had the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Mabuza has encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

"This district has the highest number of people that are eligible to vaccinate. We've got over 1.2 million people that are eligible to get vaccinated."

He explained to residents what the vaccination drive was about.

"Certain weekends will be set aside for Vooma Vaccination weekends during which all our vaccination sites will be open to encourage access to vaccines."

The deputy president said that it was only through the enthusiastic participation of the public that the country would reach its vaccination targets.

