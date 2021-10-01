Mabuza urges artist, sports personalities to encourage citizens to get vaccine

Deputy President David Mabuza acknowledged the challenges that resulted in the loss of income suffered by the sport and entertainment sector during the lockdown. He said that those affected must now work with officials to turn the situation around.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has called on the country's artists and sports personalities to use the hardships they experienced in the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage more South Africans to get the vaccine.

The deputy president was joined by Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa in the Bojanala district, in the North West, for the launch of the Vooma Vaccination campaign.

Mabuza acknowledged the challenges that resulted in the loss of income suffered by the sector during the lockdown.

He said that those affected must now work with officials to turn the situation around.

"We call on all of you to work hard, to work hand-in-hand with government, with business, with our communities in the rollout of vaccines, to reach out to every eligible person."

The vaccination drive is running under the theme: It's in your hands.

