Liquor traders call on Ramaphosa to do away with booze bans

The National Liquor Traders Council said while it welcomed the move to level 1 lockdown, it wants the president to commit to maintaining the status quo while other sustainable means of containing COVID-19 were explored to complement the vaccine drive.

CAPE TOWN - Liquor traders are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to do away with lockdowns and alcohol bans altogether.

The National Liquor Traders Council on Friday said while it welcomed the move to level 1 lockdown, it wanted the president to commit to maintaining the status quo while other sustainable means of containing COVID-19 were explored to complement the vaccine drive.

Under the newly adjusted alert lockdown regulations. which came into effect on Friday, alcohol sales for both on-site and off-site consumption are permitted as per normal, but no alcohol sales will be allowed after 11 pm.

The council's Lucky Ntimane said the sector couldn't afford another round of harsh restrictions and bans on alcohol.

“Whilst we welcome the announcement by President Ramaphosa to return the country to level 1, we feel that human interventions need to be considered in future to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic without affecting the livelihoods on those dependent on the alcohol industry to abject poverty.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.