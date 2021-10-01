IFP promises you safety in exchange for your vote

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party would make communities safer if elected into power in the upcoming local government elections.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has promised to make South Africa safer if its elected to govern.

Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa unveiled the IFP’s manifesto on Thursday night, acknowledging the devastating impact of crime on communities and committing to solutions to safeguard taxpayers.

He said the party would focus on key areas such as fighting gender-based violence.

“We will prioritise safety and the plight of women, children, enter the LGBTQIA+ persons,” he said.

He said the justice system also needed an overhaul.

If you give the party your vote in the November, it’s promised to build houses, provide clean water, create food security and empower people.

