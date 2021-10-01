IEC, political parties sign electoral code of conduct

Commission chairperson, Glen Mashinini, said that the signing ceremony was as important as democracy itself.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and political parties have signed the electoral code of conduct ahead of the local goverment elections.

The 325 registered parties contesting the municipal polls have pledged to abide by all rules and regulations set out by the IEC.

Commission chairperson, Glen Mashinini, said that even under the difficult circumstances brought on by COVID-19, they were ready to deliver come 1 November.

Mashinini said that the signing ceremony was as important as democracy itself.

"Today is important to us and the leaders of the various political parties. These leaders will stand before the nation and publicly pledge to abide by the electoral code of conduct. The code is thus our statutory instrument for realisation of a free and fair election," Mashinini said.

