Home Affairs Dept to resume issuing new & replacement IDs

The department put a hold on the issuing of new IDs and replacements, instead providing a temporary ID certificate. That was to decrease the number of people moving through the offices in the wake of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs is set to resume its ID services.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza: "Our offices are still not at 100% in compliance with the COVID regulations but we will have enough capacity to assist the people that are coming to apply for the ID service at our offices."

