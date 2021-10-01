Govt edging closer to vaccinating 70% of adult population by Dec

South Africa has exited the third wave, but as infection rates and hospitalisations decline, so too has the public's urgency to get the jab.

JOHANNESBURG - With just over 146,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours the country is edging closer to the government’s target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by December.

Over 17.5 million people have been vaccinated in the country with at least 12.5 million of those having completed the vaccination regimen by either receiving the one-shot Johnson and Johnson jab or the double Pfizer doses.

This translates to about 31% of fully vaccinated residents.

The Department of Health said the country needed to administer 16 million doses to reach its target of population immunity.

At the same time, health experts have warned that a fourth wave could be on the horizon – particularly with the move to adjusted alert level 1, the coming elections in November, and larger gatherings over the end-of-year holiday period.

To increase vaccination take-up, government has partnered with all sectors of society to encourage more people to bare their arms through the Vooma Vaccination Weekends campaign.

The government hopes to get 500,000 people vaccinated over the weekend with thousands of vaccine sites opened across the country.

