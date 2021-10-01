Gauteng emergency services on high alert as province deals with heavy rains

Many parts of Tshwane have been affected including low-lying bridges.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng emergency services were out and about across the province on Friday attending to areas affected by this week's heavy rains.

Many parts of Tshwane have been affected, including low-lying bridges.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes if possible.

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: “Some areas in Tshwane have a tendency of localised flooding like the Irene train bridge, Rabie Street as well as the Pretoria west area. Those are known hotspots and we warn residents to be vigilant around those areas.”

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Hadabe said that they were still monitoring high-risk areas: “What we’re worried about this afternoon is mainly flooded roads and that's where you find many vehicles on the road and you find drivers not being careful, that’s when we get many accidents in just an hour.”

