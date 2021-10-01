Courts views video footage of Mondli Majola being attacked in Phoenix

Mondli Majola was among the 36 people killed in Phoenix during the July civil unrest.

DURBAN - The Verulam Magistrates Court has adjourned the bail application of the three people accused of Mondli Majola’s killing following the viewing of the footage believed to be of the incident.

Majola was among the 36 people killed in Phoenix during the July civil unrest.

Brothers Dlyan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon appeared in court on Friday for a continuation in their bail application.

Following the viewing of the video footage which was played in court on Friday, it was still unclear as to what exactly was used to attack Majola.

In the footage, which was taken by a home CCTV camera, it appeared that the 19-year-old was attacked with an object and hit on the head and then the thighs.

When Majola tried standing up shortly after he was attacked, he was seen falling back to the ground where he lay motionless.

Forensic expert, Cobus Steyl, told the court that there was no substantial evidence that the victim may have been shot.

The matter was adjourned to next Wednesday for a continuation of the bail application.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.