Conditions at some SA hospitals deplorable - Public Protector Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, on Friday, briefed the media on the outcomes of investigations into the state of public healthcare facilities in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that hospitals and public health facilities in some provinces were deplorable and violated the constitutional rights of patients.

Mkhwebane and her deputy, Kholeka Gcaleka, on Friday, briefed the media on the outcomes of investigations into the state of public healthcare facilities in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhwebane said that to date, they had issued two reports in respect of conditions at Eastern Cape and Gauteng hospitals.

"The institutions are very bad, the administration is very bad. The Temba Hospital does not accord with the obligations of the constitution as the on-site inspection reveals systemic deficiencies such as staff shortages, lack of adequate space, deplorable maternity ward conditions."

The Public Protector said that the reports would be shared with Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.