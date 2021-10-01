Cansa: 1.7 million women diagnosed with breast cancer each year

The association has highlighted the important role women can play in taking ownership of their health during breast cancer awareness month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) on Friday said that 1.7 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

The association has highlighted the important role women can play in taking ownership of their health during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It said that breast cancer was the most common type of cancer affecting women worldwide and the leading cause of related death in South African women.

The National Cancer Registry said that one in 26 women were at risk of developing breast cancer and 16% of cancer deaths were attributed to this.

Cansa’s national manager, Lorraine Govender, has encouraged women to go for regular breast screening.

“At the cancer association, we are encouraging women to focus on their breast area by being aware of any irregularities and get to know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and to go for regular breast screening.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.