Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial set for 24 November

The Black Sash Trust claims the former minister failed in her duties to ensure that Sassa was equipped to take over the paying of social grants when an invalid contract with Cash Paymaster Services came to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's perjury case has been set down for trial in November.

Dlamini briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Friday morning where her case was postponed to 24 November.

She's facing perjury charges for giving false evidence during an inquiry into her role in the social grants' crisis.

The Constitutional Court found Dlamini acted reckless and grossly negligent.

