Angola holds Banyana scoreless in Cosafa Women's Cup match

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana played to a goalless draw against Angola at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium in their Cosafa Women's Cup match on Friday.

South Africa now has four points from their two games after their victory over Malawi in their opening match.

Banyana Banyana take on Mozambique on Monday.

