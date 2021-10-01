Go

Angola holds Banyana scoreless in Cosafa Women's Cup match

South Africa now has four points from their two games after their victory over Malawi in their opening match.

Banyana Banyana forward Melinda Kgadiete (right) in action against Angola during their Cosafa Women's Cup match on 1 October. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana played to a goalless draw against Angola at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium in their Cosafa Women's Cup match on Friday.

Banyana Banyana take on Mozambique on Monday.

