Go

Zululand District residents protest mayor's Durban unveiling of R800m investment

Community members said that they were not satisfied with the event being held in Durban instead of their own district.

Zululand District community members picket outside Elangeni Hotel in Durban on 30 September 2021 where the district's major was unveiling a major investment. Community members said that they were not satisfied with the event being held in Durban instead of Zululand. They also demanded assistance in terms of service delivery. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
Zululand District community members picket outside Elangeni Hotel in Durban on 30 September 2021 where the district's major was unveiling a major investment. Community members said that they were not satisfied with the event being held in Durban instead of Zululand. They also demanded assistance in terms of service delivery. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

DURBAN - Community members from the Zululand District have picketed outside the Elangeni Hotel in Durban on Thursday, where their district mayor, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, was unveiling major investments.

The investments, which are said to be valued at around R800 million, are expected to be injected into the district’s tourism and water sectors.

However, community members said that they were not satisfied with the event being held in Durban instead of their own district.

One of the conveners of the march, Lindokuhle Xulu, said that the event should have been held to benefit local businesses back home in Zululand.

“I’m saying let us agree that if this was a Zululand tourism-driven event, then it would have been a fair responsibility to promote Zululand tourism.”

The community members have also raised concerns about the lack of service delivery.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA