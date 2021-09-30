Zululand District residents protest mayor's Durban unveiling of R800m investment

Community members said that they were not satisfied with the event being held in Durban instead of their own district.

DURBAN - Community members from the Zululand District have picketed outside the Elangeni Hotel in Durban on Thursday, where their district mayor, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, was unveiling major investments.

The investments, which are said to be valued at around R800 million, are expected to be injected into the district’s tourism and water sectors.

One of the conveners of the march, Lindokuhle Xulu, said that the event should have been held to benefit local businesses back home in Zululand.

“I’m saying let us agree that if this was a Zululand tourism-driven event, then it would have been a fair responsibility to promote Zululand tourism.”

The community members have also raised concerns about the lack of service delivery.