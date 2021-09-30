Zululand community members air grievances outside mayor's Durban event

Residents from the Zululand District Municipality picketed outside the Durban hotel where their municipality's leaders were attending a business breakfast. They demanded service delivery for their communities.

DURBAN - Dissatisfied community members from the Zululand District are demanding service delivery from their local government by protesting in Durban.

The Zululand District Municipality held a business breakfast on Thursday looking at investments for the district.

But community members said that the event was not supposed to be held outside their district.

