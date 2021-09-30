Go

Zululand community members air grievances outside mayor's Durban event

Residents from the Zululand District Municipality picketed outside the Durban hotel where their municipality's leaders were attending a business breakfast. They demanded service delivery for their communities.

Zululand District community members picket outside Elangeni Hotel in Durban on 30 September 2021 where the district's major was unveiling a major investment. Community members said that they were not satisfied with the event being held in Durban instead of Zululand. They also demanded assistance in terms of service delivery. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
DURBAN - Dissatisfied community members from the Zululand District are demanding service delivery from their local government by protesting in Durban.

The Zululand District Municipality held a business breakfast on Thursday looking at investments for the district.

But community members said that the event was not supposed to be held outside their district.

One man said that their leaders should state that the municipality was not serving the people.

“People of Zululand have no access to water, they have no decent roads, they are not receiving any services from the municipality. So, it is a shame for this district to call a business breakfast meeting in Durban.”

Another community member, Nontsikelelo Nkosi, said that the event could have been held in Zululand to assist businesses in the area.

“Why isn’t he uplifting the businesses from Zululand? Why is he taking the money of Zululand District and spending it here?”

When asked about issues of service delivery, Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi claimed that all was in order.

