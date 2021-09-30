The report documents how millions, through irregular contracts, were awarded to a company fronting on behalf of Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's close associates.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla is briefing the public on Thursday after the release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Digita Vibes.

The report documents how millions, through irregular contracts, were awarded to a company fronting on behalf of Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's close associates.

Eyewitness News learnt that 18 people linked to the dodgy deal with the national Department of Health have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority to face criminal charges.

Among them is the health department's former deputy DG Anban Pillay who was singled out in the SIU report.

WATCH LIVE: Minister Phaahla responds to SIU report into Digital Vibes

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.