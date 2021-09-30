Warning of severe thunderstorms for parts of SA

The South African Weather Service issued a warning for disruptive rainfall for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Wednesday said you can expect more rain in Gauteng this week.

It also forecasts cooler conditions going into the weekend, which will be a major relief after 34-degree highs in the capital.

It also issued a warning for disruptive rainfall for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State.

"The conditions are worsening; you are looking at cloudy conditions over Gauteng and the temperature are going to go to the category of being cool. We are giving a yellow level 2 of severe thunderstorms with hail and strong damaging winds expected over the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western half of the Free State and the North West Province" said Forecaster Lulama Pheme.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.