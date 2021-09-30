UK to review SA's red list status within next 2 weeks - Tourism Dept

The department's been holding talks with its UK counterpart to get South Africa off Britain’s COVID-19 red list.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Tourism Department said that the United Kingdom was set to review the red list issue with South Africa within the next two weeks.

The UK continues to hold South Africa on the list based on fears of the Beta coronavirus variant spreading.

The restrictions on those travelling from South Africa to the UK have severely impacted trade and tourism for both countries.

The Tourism Department’s Blessing Manale: "We are pushing the UK to reconsider the colour of the listing from red. We are confident in the next week or two of seeing an adjustment, not a free for all, but that we are not red as we currently are."

The department said that it hoped the issue would be sorted out as soon as possible.

The UK is concerned about the Beta variant, despite the Delta variant being the most common variant in the country and globally.

