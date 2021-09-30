The time is now: Winde urges WC residents to get jab ahead of festive season

Earlier this week, the Western Cape officially exited the peak of the third wave.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is encouraging residents to get vaccinated before the festive season in December.

Technically, that means that new infections are 15% of the peak, or 530 cases a day on average.

The province’s current daily infections stand at 350 a day.

Winde has reiterated that it’s time to end the national state of disaster.

"We need to now move on, it is time to end this disaster declaration. We need to make sure that we start rescuing our economy. We need to put in place, like I've been saying all along, these management tools protecting the health system."

He's also calling on people to get vaccinated.

"On the 1st of October, you need to the first jab in of the two so that you can be protected for that summer season with family, protected at that time when people want to be taking a break. So the time is now and it's quite urgent."

