SIU says it won't rush NPA, Hawks to make arrests in Digital Vibes matter

The SIU found that Digital Vibes scored a contract with the national Health Department through irregular procurement procedures. In some instances, officials manipulated the system and lied to national Treasury.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that it had submitted the names of 18 people linked to the Digital Vibes saga for criminal prosecution two months ago but won't rush the Hawks or National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to make arrests.

The June report, which only came to light on Wednesday, also found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize lied, had a lack of oversight and his family, as well associates benefited, from money meant for the COVID-19 communications programmes.

The SIU report clearly states that Mkhize confirmed that his son, Dedani, collected several boxes of cash from Digital Vibes.

The report said that this directly linked the Mkhize family to having received benefits from Digital Vibes boss, Tahera Mather.

Does this mean they could be among the group referred for criminal charges?

The SIU's Kaizer Kganyago can't reveal any names: "Anybody can read the report, it is public but let us not say naythig about people's names now."

The SIU's report only mentioned that the Health Department's Anban Pillay should be criminally charged for fraud but that was before the SIU collected more evidence against the others who are implicated.

