SAHRC issues letters of demand to 6 provincial education MECs over sanitation

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday said it put six provincial education MECs on terms concerning water and sanitation deficiencies at schools in their provinces.

These provinces are KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the Eastern Cape.

The commission said it issued letters of demand after receiving reports from the relevant provincial education departments in response to requests dealing with the source of water and type of sanitation at schools.

The feedback indicates that almost 1,000 schools in KwaZulu-Natal are reliant on pit latrines.

In the North West, nine schools are without water, 44 have no form of sanitation and 19 schools use pit latrines.

In Limpopo,113 schools are without water while 59 schools are using pit latrines in Mpumalanga.

The Eastern Cape has 199 schools without water and over 2,000 are using pit latrines.

Ten schools are without water and five don't have any form of sanitation in the Free State.

The SAHRC has requested the MECs in these provinces to provide it with detailed action plans with strict timeframes and tangible measures to overcome the health and physical risks to which learners, educators and administrators are exposed.

