Sabric records increase in banking crime incidents

Digital banking fraud increased by 33% while debit card fraud rose by 22%.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has recorded an overall increase in banking crime incidents as customers shifted to online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabric has on Thursday released its annual crime stats.

It said the implementation of the lockdown regulations had a notable influence on financial crime trends in 2020.

Sabric's Louise van Der Merwe said the restriction of movement and visible policing during hard lockdown regulations impacted various other crimes.

"It triggers changes in human behaviour, human movement and policing creating new opportunities for criminals, which significantly impacted the number of crime incidents. As customers turned to online shopping and seeking payments on apps, criminals enhanced their chances to fish customers to pull their personal data, to defraud them on digital and online platforms".

