SA records 1,678 new COVID cases, 101 deaths

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, 101 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Thursday bringing the number of known deaths to 87,626 so far.

Picture: 123rf.com
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 1,678 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of infections close to 3 million.

Over 17,649,000 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

