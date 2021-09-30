SA records 1,678 new COVID cases, 101 deaths

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, 101 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Thursday bringing the number of known deaths to 87,626 so far.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 1,678 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of infections close to 3 million.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, 101 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Thursday bringing the number of known deaths to 87,626 so far.

Over 17,649,000 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

**An erratum on the Daily COVID-19 Report was detected for the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases, which has subsequently been updated. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please find the updated graphic. pic.twitter.com/dsXptGAUeA NICD (@nicd_sa) September 30, 2021